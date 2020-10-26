New Orleans Saints understanding how to win 'that game'

New Orleans isn't in an unenviable spot currently. It trails Tampa Bay (5-2) in the NFC South Division due to the Buccaneers owning one more victory, but the Saints hold the head-to-head advantage because they beat Tampa Bay in the season opener.

The Saints have done it by figuring out how to finish ahead while not playing their best, or having available all their pieces.

"It's the NFL, so every week is going to present a different challenge," center Erik McCoy﻿said. "But facing adversity and coming through on top is just our main goal. Coach Payton emphasizes it every week, just find a way to win. That's what we've been doing."

"You go in with an idea how you want to play the game," Payton said. "And sometimes, very quickly, games can be different than you expect. Hopefully, we're always able to see that and stay ahead of it."

New Orleans trailed Carolina 17-14 near the end of the first half after allowing touchdowns on consecutive defensive possessions, but produced a 65-yard touchdown drive in the final 97 seconds of the half to retake the lead. In the second half, the Saints allowed 103 yards of offense and one touchdown, and added a couple of field goals to counter Carolina's score.

"I thought we came out in the second half (Sunday) and settled down some defensively," Payton said. "It's unusual to play a game on offense and not punt, and I felt like the game went fairly quick because there were a lot of long-play drives. I thought the first- and second-down efficiency was going to be important, and it ended up being true. Obviously, on third down the numbers were good (12 of 14 for the Saints). But they can kind of move in certain directions, the games do, and you just have to pay attention to that."

Once New Orleans has gotten a feel for how it will need to win that day, it has gone about doing it.

"Adversity to start a season is nothing new to us," Rankins said. "We've faced it before. We know what it takes to get on a roll and start winning some games.

"We know that each and every game is going to be different. We've got to win that specific game a certain way, whether it be coming up with a stop, like we were able to do (Sunday), or whether it be a shootout and Drew (Brees) has to go orchestrate a two-minute drill and be able to win a game for us.