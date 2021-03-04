New Orleans Saints terminate contract of punter Thomas Morstead

Morstead also appeared in 15 postseason games for New Orleans, second in club record books and punted 54 times for 2,405 yards with a 44.5 gross punting average and a 41.0 net with 19 dropped inside-the-20.

In 2020, Morstead appeared in all 16 regular season games, for the 11th time in his 12-year career and punted 62 times for 2,674 yards with a 43.1 gross punting average, 41.7 net with 23 dropped inside-the-20 yard line. He was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week following the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he booted six punts for 264 yards with a 44.0 gross/net, five inside-the-20 and also successfully hit a kickoff that was fumbled by Tampa Bay and recovered by New Orleans to set up a touchdown.

Off the field, Morstead and his wife Lauren made extensive contributions to the Gulf South Community, leaving a lasting legacy through their "What You Give Will Grow" foundation, established in 2012. The team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2013, Morstead focused the majority of his efforts in the region on cancer-related and child-related initiatives, as well as stepping up to assist those in need during holiday seasons as well as when natural disasters affected the region.

"Thomas Morstead has been the epitome of the consummate pro since the day we selected him in the 2009 NFL Draft," said Loomis. "He has been a remarkable punter and an outstanding leader in the locker room and eight-time team captain. His work in the community has been nothing short of remarkable. We know that as we approach the beginning of the NFL calendar year that very difficult decisions have to be made and this certainly falls into this category. We appreciate the dedication and professionalism that Thomas has brought to our organization from the moment he joined our team and sincerely wish both he and his family the best."