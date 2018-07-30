Thomas Morstead raises $100,000 for former New Orleans Saints employee 

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead tugged at the heart strings of the crowd around him in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center's weight room when he did a "Pull Up Challenge" for former Saints employee Chris Cordaro on Monday, July 23. Cordaro was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in the pancreas, liver, bone, spine, scalp and multiple lymph nodes in 2015.

"It's amazing just being around Chris, how grateful he is for that time (with his family), instead of focusing on the negative, he's just really an inspiration in that light," Morstead said after the second day of training camp on Friday, July 27. "I offered to do something after the season was over and he kind of was like, look, I'd prefer we do something now, while I'm here, so you can't say no to that."