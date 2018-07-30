Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Thomas Morstead raises $100,000 for former New Orleans Saints employee 

After setting a goal of $60,000 on Monday, the donation ultimately grew to $100,150

Jul 29, 2018 at 07:54 PM

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead tugged at the heart strings of the crowd around him in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center's weight room when he did a "Pull Up Challenge" for former Saints employee Chris Cordaro on Monday, July 23. Cordaro was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in the pancreas, liver, bone, spine, scalp and multiple lymph nodes in 2015.

"It's amazing just being around Chris, how grateful he is for that time (with his family), instead of focusing on the negative, he's just really an inspiration in that light," Morstead said after the second day of training camp on Friday, July 27. "I offered to do something after the season was over and he kind of was like, look, I'd prefer we do something now, while I'm here, so you can't say no to that."

Morstead gave himself the task of completing as many pull ups as possible in an hour in hopes of raising $60,000, through his What You Give Will Grow Foundation, for Cordaro and his family. The livestream of the event reached thousands and social media accounts from the Saints, ESPN, Bleacher Report, and many more quickly picked up on the tremendous efforts of Morstead, who eventually completed 418 pull ups.

After setting a goal of $60,000 on Monday, July 23, the amount ultimately grew to $100,150 as of Sunday, July 29. One hundred percent of the donations will go to support the college fund of the Cordaro kids, 7-year-old Ava and 4-year-old Landon. More than 700 people donated,

"I'm not surprised, there's so many people in this organization that love Chris and his family and people have been asking, "what can we do?" Morstead said. "So my foundation, What You Give Will Grow is really just the vehicle for people to support."

Thomas Morstead honors Chris Cordaro with 60 minutes of pull ups

In order to encourage giving, New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead performs a pull up challenge Monday, July 23 for Chris Cordaro II. Chris was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, and Morstead was able to achieve 418 pull ups in 60 minutes to help raise money for the Cordaro family's college fund.

2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0813
1 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0765
2 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0771
3 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0416
4 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0694
5 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0720
6 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0362
7 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0465
8 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0477
9 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0266
10 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0480
11 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0135
12 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0299
13 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0383
14 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0794
15 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0790
16 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0429
17 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0529
18 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0563
19 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0289
20 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0295
21 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0221
22 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0203
23 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0396
24 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0780
25 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0302
26 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0733
27 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0247
28 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0518
29 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0348
30 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0154
31 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0206
32 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0158
33 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0216
34 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0231
35 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0114
36 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0110
37 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0068
38 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0091
39 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0026
40 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0028
41 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0002
42 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0078
43 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0825
44 / 44
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities

40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions
news

NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy

The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' gameday package
news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year
news

My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk discusses his My Cause, My Cleats
news

New Orleans Saints team up with Rouses Markets to tackle hunger across the Gulf South region

Various Rouses Markets locations will collect donations to provide to food pantries throughout the region
news

Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay
news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry to have high school number retired in ceremony Friday

news

HBCU Legacy Bowl and NFL to host HBCU Combine

Events to showcase HBCU draft-eligible talent
Advertising