2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 season recap:

It took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers time to gel as they fell to the Saints in both regular season appearances but saved their best for last by beating New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs and eventually defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. The defense was the stingiest in the NFL against the run thanks to a formidable front seven. Tom Brady was named MVP of the game after winning his seventh Super Bowl. Brady threw 40 touchdown passes on the season, 13 to Mike Evans.