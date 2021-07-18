2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on FOX, and travel to Tampa for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 19 on NBC's Sunday Night Football. The Saints fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round in the 2020 playoffs.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 8 and Week 15 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach: Bruce Arians
Quarterback: Tom Brady
2020 record: 11-5, second in NFC South
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 - Saints 38, Buccaneers 3
Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 37-21-0
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 season recap:
It took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers time to gel as they fell to the Saints in both regular season appearances but saved their best for last by beating New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs and eventually defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. The defense was the stingiest in the NFL against the run thanks to a formidable front seven. Tom Brady was named MVP of the game after winning his seventh Super Bowl. Brady threw 40 touchdown passes on the season, 13 to Mike Evans.
Notable Buccaneers Roster Additions:
- Running back – Giovani Bernard
- Quarterback – Kyle Trask
- Running back – C.J. Prosise
Notable Buccaneers Roster Losses:
- Safety – Andrew Adams (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Cornerback – Ryan Smith (Los Angeles Chargers)
- Tackle – Joe Haeg (Pittsburgh Steelers)