Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 and Week 15

Jul 18, 2021 at 11:25 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-TB

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 on FOX, and travel to Tampa for a 7:20 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 19 on NBC's Sunday Night Football. The Saints fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers 30-20 in the NFC Divisional Round in the 2020 playoffs.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 8 and Week 15 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

gallery_bestdefense_bucs_017
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach: Bruce Arians

Quarterback: Tom Brady

2020 record: 11-5, second in NFC South

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 - Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Buccaneers-Saints series record: Saints lead 37-21-0

Related Links

Gallery_Game_Action_Bucs_Saints_Divisional_20200117_214
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 season recap:

It took the Tampa Bay Buccaneers time to gel as they fell to the Saints in both regular season appearances but saved their best for last by beating New Orleans in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs and eventually defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV. The defense was the stingiest in the NFL against the run thanks to a formidable front seven. Tom Brady was named MVP of the game after winning his seventh Super Bowl. Brady threw 40 touchdown passes on the season, 13 to Mike Evans.

Notable Buccaneers Roster Additions:

Notable Buccaneers Roster Losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs. Buccaneers

Related Content

news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will travel to Seattle for a Week 7 "Monday Night Football" showdown
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Washington Football Team

Saints will travel to Washington in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints will host Giants in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will face Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Carolina Panthers

Saints will face division rival Panthers in Week 2 and Week 17
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Green Bay Packers

Saints will face reigning NFC North champions in Week 1 at the Superdome
news

New Orleans ranked No. 1 NFL city to travel to by Boston Globe

Saints rise to top of the NFL's 30 football travel destinations
news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints

Update on gameday procedures for the 2021 NFL season
news

Second time is the charm for Mike Hoss to become voice of the New Orleans Saints

"It's been something that's been in my head since I got into broadcasting"
news

Mike Hoss named play-by-play announcer for New Orleans Saints game day broadcasts on WWL

Mike Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
Advertising