New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

The bye for the Saints will come in Week 6, followed the next week by New Orleans' first prime-time appearance, against Seattle on Oct. 25, a Monday night road game at 7:15 p.m.

The next two nationally televised games are against Buffalo on Thanksgiving in New Orleans – the Saints' third Thanksgiving night game in the last four years – followed seven day later by another Thursday night home game, against Dallas. And after the road trip to Tampa, Fla., to face the Buccaneers in the fourth prime-time game on Dec. 19, New Orleans will finish its prime-time schedule with a Monday date against Miami in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Worth remembering: Sunday night games from Weeks 5-17 are subject to change, paving the way for the league to adjust and move an afternoon game to prime time, and the prime-time game to the afternoon.

Overall, New Orleans, which has won four consecutive NFC South Division titles, will play seven games against teams that advanced to the playoffs in 2020 – two against Tampa Bay (Oct. 31 and Dec. 19), and against Green Bay, Washington, Seattle, Tennessee (Nov. 14) and Buffalo. Seattle (NFC West), Washington (NFC East), Green Bay (NFC North), Tennessee (AFC South) and Buffalo (AFC East) were division champions last year. Tennessee became the Saints' 17th opponent when the NFL announced the added game.

The AFC divisional rotation opponent this year is the AFC East – games against New England, Buffalo, the Jets (on the road at noon on Dec. 12) and Miami; while the NFC divisional rotation opponent is the NFC East – games against the Giants, Washington, Philadelphia (on the road at noon on Nov. 21) and Dallas.

The schedule also features two back-to-back weeks of NFC South division opponents: in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 against Tampa Bay and Atlanta, and the final two weeks of the regular season, Jan. 2 and 9, home against Carolina and away against Atlanta.