2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

A look at the Saints' 2021 regular season opponents, and dates:

Saints Week 1: vs. Green Bay Packers (Sept. 12):

Green Bay owns a 17-9 advantage in the series, but Payton has a 4-2 record against the Packers…New Orleans has a 6-6 record against the Packers in contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome…The Saints hosted the Packers in the 1977 opener and played at Green Bay to open the NFL's 2011 season…New Orleans will be looking to win its third consecutive season opener for the second time in franchise history (2008-10)…The Saints will be looking to avenge a 37-30 loss to the Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sept. 27, 2020, where running back Alvin Kamara had a career-high 193 total yards from scrimmage, 139 receiving yards and an electrifying third quarter 52-yard touchdown reception, with New Orleans winning nine straight games after the loss.

Saints Week 2 & 17: Carolina Panthers (at Sept. 19, vs. Jan. 2):

New Orleans leads the regular season series 27-25 with the Saints capturing the only playoff meeting between the two clubs…In 2020, New Orleans swept Carolina for the second consecutive season and for the third time in four seasons, a 27-24 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 25 and a 33-7 victory to close out the regular season on Jan. 3, 2021…The Saints are 14-12 all-time on the road against the Panthers and 13-13 at home in the regular season against Carolina…With the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected cornerback Jaycee Horn, whose father Joe Horn played for New Orleans from 2000-06, ranking fourth in club record books in receiving with 523 receptions for 7,622 yards (14.6 avg.) and 50 touchdowns.

Saints Week 3: at New England Patriots (Sept. 26):

The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-4 and most recently got the best of the Saints in a 36-20 win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans' 2017 home opener after which they ripped off eight consecutive wins….New Orleans will be looking for their first win at Gillette Stadium and first win at the Patriots since a 31-17 victory at Foxboro Stadium on Dec. 3, 1995 as they look to break a 26-year gap of wins in Foxborough, Mass., currently the longest gap against an opponent on the road.

Saints Week 4: vs. New York Giants (Oct. 3):

The Saints will face the Giants for the 31st time, with New York leading the series 16-14…Payton has a 5-1 record against the Giants, including a 3-0 record at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome…New Orleans has a 9-3 record against the Giants in home contests played at Tulane Stadium and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome …Payton served on the coaching staff of the Giants from 1999-2002, serving as offensive coordinator his last three seasons…New Orleans will be looking for its fourth consecutive home win against the Giants for the first time.

Saints Week 5: at Washington Football Team (Oct. 10):