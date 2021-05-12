New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2021 schedule by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 12, hosting the Green Bay Packers and features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history.

The Saints will open their season at home for the fourth consecutive season, when they host the Packers (3:25 p.m. CT). It will be the third time that the Saints have opened their season against Green Bay (1977 and 2011).

After opening at home, the Saints will play in two consecutive road games. New Orleans will travel to Charlotte, N.C., to play at the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 19 (noon) and then play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 26 (noon). New Orleans will then return home to host the New York Giants on Oct. 3 (noon). The Giants tilt will be followed when they return to the East Coast for the third time in four weeks to play the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Oct. 10 (noon), followed by a Week 6 bye for the second consecutive season.

After the bye, the Saints will play at the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" (Oct. 25; 7:15 p.m.) for their first prime-time matchup of the season and then host the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween (Oct. 31), which will have a 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff. New Orleans will then host the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 7 (noon). The Saints will then play at the Tennessee Titans, their 14th opponent in 2021 as the 17-game season makes its debut, on Nov. 14. The Saints will then travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Nov. 21 (noon), before they return to New Orleans for back to back prime-time Thursday night home contests on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25 vs. the Buffalo Bills (7:20 p.m.) and on Dec. 2 vs. the Dallas Cowboys (7:20 p.m.)