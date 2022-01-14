Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes

Jan 14, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Two New Orleans Saints were voted to The Associated Press All-Pro Team, it was announced Friday, Jan. 14. Defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ (special teams ) was voted onto the first team and linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ was voted onto the second team. It marks the fifth consecutive season the club has had at least one All-Pro selection.

Gray, 6 feet, 202 pounds, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2018. Selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career, this marks the second time he is an All-Pro selection, having first earned second-team honors in 2019. Voted by his teammates as the team's special teams captain as he set a new career-high with 19 special teams tackles (NFL-best 16 solo) to lead the entire league, playing in 16 of 17 contests. Gray has appeared in 53 regular season games since 2018, posting 43 stops, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery.

Davis, 6-2, 248, is a 10-year NFL veteran, who has been selected to the All-Pro team for the third consecutive time and third overall, earning first-team in 2019 and second-team in 2020. In 2021, Davis, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by New Orleans in 2018, led the Saints in tackles for the fourth consecutive season with 105 stops (70 solo), three sacks and seven passes defensed. In 2021, the four-time team captain became only the second Saints linebacker, joining Joe Federspiel (1972-80) to have over 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes.

This is the second time the team has had at least one first-team selection for five consecutive seasons (2009-13).

