New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Davis, 6-2, 248, is a 10-year NFL veteran, who has been selected to the All-Pro team for the third consecutive time and third overall, earning first-team in 2019 and second-team in 2020. In 2021, Davis, who was signed as an unrestricted free agent by New Orleans in 2018, led the Saints in tackles for the fourth consecutive season with 105 stops (70 solo), three sacks and seven passes defensed. In 2021, the four-time team captain became only the second Saints linebacker, joining Joe Federspiel (1972-80) to have over 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons.