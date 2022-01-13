Demario Davis, Marcus Williams named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus 

Pro Football Focus released its All-Pro rankings for the 2021 season Thursday, Jan. 12 and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and safety Marcus Williamswere named to the second team.
Davis finished the season with 75 solo tackles, 31 assists, and three sacks, giving him an overall grade of 76.3.
Williams finished the season with 57 solo tackles, two interceptions, and only eight receptions allowed on 16 targets. He also posted 13 assists and one forced fumble. His PFF grade is 80.1.
For a full list of first- and second-team players, visit Pro Football Focus's website.