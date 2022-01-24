New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday, Jan. 24 that the club has signed running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to reserve/future contracts.

Adams, 6 feet 2, 225 pounds, was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2018 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He has appeared in 26 games with five starts for the Eagles (2018) and New York Jets (2019-21), carrying 157 times for 680 yards (4.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, adding 13 catches for 87 yards. Adams enjoyed his most productive season as a rookie in 2018, when he led Philadelphia in rushing, playing in 14 games with five starts and carrying 120 times for 511 yards (4.3 avg.) and five touchdowns. After spending the first month of the 2021 season with the Jets, Adams spent most of the last two months of the campaign on the Saints practice squad.