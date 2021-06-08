New Orleans Saints sign 2021 draft class

Adebo, 6-1, 198, was the club's third round draft choice (76th overall) and a two-year contributor at Stanford where he appeared in in 22 games with 21 starts and recorded 97 tackles, 34 passes defensed and eight interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 honors in 2018 and 2019. Adebo opted out of his final college season in 2020, but totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions in 2019, leading the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game.

Book, 6-0, 206, was New Orleans' fourth-round pick (133rd overall) out of Notre Dame where he enjoyed a career that saw him become the Irish's winningest quarterback in school history with 30 victories. In four seasons in South Bend, Book played in 45 games and completed 728-of-1,141 attempts for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while carrying 361 times for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns. The El Dorado, Calif., native was a Manning Award finalist his redshirt senior year in 2020, as he led the Fighting Irish into the College Football Playoff, completing 228-of-353 (64.6%) passes for 2,830 yards with 15 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while carrying 116 times for 485 yards and nine touchdowns.