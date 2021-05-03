Saints Draft 2021: 10 memorable quotes from NFL draft

Top 10 NFL Draft Quotes | Linebacker Pete Werner

"This is an unreal experience. I am speechless right now. I have a bunch of family with me now. I had to go come upstairs and get somewhere quiet. This is an unreal experience. I am so excited. I can't wait to get the opportunity and arrive in New Orleans. That's a place where they like Ohio State guys. I mean, you talk about a lot of guys coming from Ohio State, this is the top place. This is almost the capitol for guys coming out of Ohio State. It feels great to be one of those guys. Being a Saint is everybody's dream. So finding a great place like New Orleans is unbelievable."

Top 10 NFL Draft Quotes | Cornerback Paulson Adebo

"I'm happy that I came to the Saints, right. One of my mottos is everything that happens had to happen. So (it is) not exactly where you go or how high you get pick. But the fact that I'm here, I'm happy to be here. So not really here to dwell on anything. Obviously, I set out the season so that probably had something to do with it. If you'd look at my production, passes defended, interceptions, any stat that's a makeup of a good cornerback and you can tell that I'm going to have the opportunity to be a lockdown corner."

Top 10 NFL Draft Quotes | Quarterback Ian Book

"My heart is still pounding. It's such a surreal moment. It's something I've dreamed of for such a long time and just to be here and get this call, you know, with my family and everybody here in town, it's everything I've wanted for such a long time. I started playing football in third grade and been wanting to play in the NFL since then. So just so excited to celebrate with my family tonight and really just enjoy this night for forever and make this one of the biggest memories of all time. But after that, and after tonight, it's (getting) ready to go to work and just get started. I'm so excited to get down there and work with Sean Payton and everybody, QBs, everybody just start working with the offense, getting some chemistry going, competing and having fun. I seriously cannot wait."

