Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 13, Los Angeles Chargers 10 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Playing without multiple starters on both sides of the ball, the New Orleans Saints entered halftime leading the Los Angeles Chargers 13-10 in the second preseason game Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Two first-round picks on defense set up the Saints' touchdown as defensive end Payton Turner (2021 draft pick) had a sack-forced fumble that was recovered by this year's first-round pick, Bryan Bresee. Jameis Winston, who started in place of Derek Carr, connected with third-round pick Kendre Miller on a 27-yard pass down the left sideline. Miller, a running back out of TCU, then bulled it in the end zone from seven yards out.
Cornerback Isaac Yiadom's interception late in the second quarter set up a 35-yard field goal by rookie kicker Blake Grupe. He added a 37-yard field goal as time expired. Winston finished the half 13 of 20 for 169 yards. Miller had 10 carries for 23 yards plus three catches for 35 yards.
The Chargers got their first score on a 25-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins in the second quarter and then tied the score at 10 with a 6-yard touchdown run by quarterback Easton Stick with 33 seconds left in the half.
The Saints had eight penalties for 96 yards in the first half. Rookie Lou Hedley handled the punting in the half with five punts for a 44.2-yard average.
NOT DRESSED: The following players did not dress for Sunday's game: Cam Jordan, Jimmy Graham, Chris Olave, Marcus Maye, Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, Tyrann Mathieu, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore, James Hurst, Nathan Shephard, Michael Thomas, Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Carl Granderson, Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith, Jamaal Williams, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed and Landon Young.
