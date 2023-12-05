Tyrann Mathieu named 2023 Saints Man of the Year

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has been named the club's 2023 Man of the Year, making him the club nominee for the National Football League Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities. This is the second time that Mathieu has been a team nominee, having first been nominated in 2021 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

A graduate of St. Augustine High School and former standout at Louisiana State University, Mathieu has long been involved in supporting important causes in his hometown, actions that have continued since signing with the Saints in 2022. Mathieu established his "Tyrann Mathieu Foundation" to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams and his and their hometown.

"Tyrann Mathieu represents what it means to be a New Orleans Saint. We are proud to nominate him for this year's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award," said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "The Walter Payton Man of the Year award honors the top NFL player committed to not only his work on the field, but more importantly, what he does off of it. Tyrann reflects the spirit of this award in the highest way. Being a New Orleans native, he is an outstanding role model and inspiration to our city's youth. Even prior to joining the Saints, Tyrann has been involved in a wide range of community initiatives in New Orleans. Since joining our team, his impact has only grown with the wide range of community initiatives he has been involved in. It is amazing to see all the wonderful work he has done and will continue to do."

"Being the recipient for the New Orleans Saints and getting honored is truly amazing," said Mathieu. "Having an impact in my hometown as well as every community I have played in has been a goal of mine since I was drafted. While the honor is great and I would love to win the whole thing, at the end of the day it's about the work you do within your community to influence people and foster change. I've been very blessed and fortunate to have played the sport professionally for the past 11 years that has been my first love since being a youth. Part of living that dream has been to be a positive influence on my community, especially the youth"