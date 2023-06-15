Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add three offensive players to the roster

Jun 15, 2023 at 05:17 PM
New Orleans Saints
Margaret Bowles

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed RB Lynn Bowden, WR Keke Coutee, agreed to terms with G/C Billy Priceand waived G Yasir Durant, WR Malik Flowers and RB SaRodorick Thompson Jr.. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Bowden (pronounced BO-den), 6-1, 204, is a three-year NFL veteran who has played for the Miami Dolphins (2020-21) and New England Patriots (2022), after originally being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders out of Kentucky. In 11 career games with four starts, Bowden has carried nine times for 32 yards and caught 28 passes for 211 yards.

The Warren, Ohio native was a three-year all-purpose letterman and two-year starter at Kentucky, where he played in 39 games with 25 starts and completed 38-of-79 passes for 495 yards and three touchdowns, carried 206 times for 1,530 yards (7.4 avg.) with 13 touchdowns, caught 114 passes for 1,303 yards (11.4 avg.) with six touchdowns, returned 71 kickoffs for 1,628 yards (22.9 avg.) and brought back nine punts for 199 yards (22.1 avg.) and two touchdowns.

Coutee (pronounced Q-T), 5-11, 180 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who has played for the Houston Texans (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22). The Lufkin, Texas native was originally a fourth round draft pick (103rd overall) of the Texans out of Texas Tech in 2018.

Over the course of his NFL career, Coutee has appeared in 33 regular season games with ten starts, and has caught 85 passes for 966 yards with four touchdowns, carried five times for 14 yards with one touchdown, returned 24 punts for 200 yards and brought back five kickoffs for 97 yards.

In 2022, he played in eight games for the Colts and caught a 20-yard pass, while returning 17 punts for 152 yards (8.9 avg.). Coutee enjoyed his most productive season in 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 400 yards (12.1 avg.) with three touchdowns in eight games with four starts and returned seven punts for 48 yards and five kickoffs for 97 yards in eight games with four starts for the Texans. As a rookie in 2018, he played in six regular season games with two starts and caught 27 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and then in the AFC Wild Card Playoff against the Colts, posted a franchise postseason single-game record 11 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown.

At Texas Tech, Coutee appeared in 38 games (15 starts) and recorded 159 receptions for 2,424 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his final season in 2017, he was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection after he saw action in 13 games (11 starts) and tallied 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and 10 touchdowns. He added five carries for 15 yards as well as 10 kickoff return yards for 315 yards and one touchdowns. His receiving yardage total was second-most in single-season school history. At Lufkin (Texas) High School, Coutee was a teammate of Saints C/G Erik McCoy.

Price, 6-4, 310, is a five-year NFL veteran who has played for the Cincinnati Bengals (2018-20), New York Giants (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). The Austintown, Ohio native was originally a first round draft pick (21st overall) of the Bengals out of Ohio State in 2018.

Over the course of his NFL career, Price has played in 69 career games with 45 starts at all three interior line positions. In 2022, he opened the last 11 contests at center for the Cardinals after being signed from the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. In 2018, he was a PFWA-All Rookie selection, when he opened 10 games at center for the Bengals

Price spent five years at Ohio State from 2013-17 (redshirted in 2013), starting all 55 possible games in his Buckeyes career, setting the school record for both starts and consecutive starts. The two-time team captain aided blocking efforts for an OSU rushing offense that led the Big Ten three times (2015-7) and ranked in the top 20 nationally all four years of his career. Moving over to center as a redshirt senior, price won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's most outstanding center and was a unanimous first-team All-American.

