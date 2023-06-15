New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Coutee (pronounced Q-T), 5-11, 180 pounds, is a four-year NFL veteran who has played for the Houston Texans (2018-20) and Indianapolis Colts (2021-22). The Lufkin, Texas native was originally a fourth round draft pick (103rd overall) of the Texans out of Texas Tech in 2018.

Over the course of his NFL career, Coutee has appeared in 33 regular season games with ten starts, and has caught 85 passes for 966 yards with four touchdowns, carried five times for 14 yards with one touchdown, returned 24 punts for 200 yards and brought back five kickoffs for 97 yards.

In 2022, he played in eight games for the Colts and caught a 20-yard pass, while returning 17 punts for 152 yards (8.9 avg.). Coutee enjoyed his most productive season in 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 400 yards (12.1 avg.) with three touchdowns in eight games with four starts and returned seven punts for 48 yards and five kickoffs for 97 yards in eight games with four starts for the Texans. As a rookie in 2018, he played in six regular season games with two starts and caught 27 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and then in the AFC Wild Card Playoff against the Colts, posted a franchise postseason single-game record 11 receptions for 110 yards with a touchdown.