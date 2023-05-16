New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Lalos, 6-5, 270, was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth in 2020. As a rookie in 2020, he played in six games and posted five tackles (two solo), one interception, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. The Akron, Ohio native spent the 2021 season on the Giants practice squad. He joined the Saints in the second half of the 2022 preseason and spent the second half of the 2022 campaign on their practice squad. This past spring, Lalos finished with 35 tackles, seven stops for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. He also participated in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend. As a senior for the Big Green, he was named first-team All-Ivy League, recording 35 tackles with a team-high 10 stops for loss and 5.5 sacks, as well as seven passes defensed and an interception, which he returned 22 yards for a touchdown.