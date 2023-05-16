New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive end Niko Lalos and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Lalos, 6-5, 270, was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Dartmouth in 2020. As a rookie in 2020, he played in six games and posted five tackles (two solo), one interception, one pass defense and one fumble recovery. The Akron, Ohio native spent the 2021 season on the Giants practice squad. He joined the Saints in the second half of the 2022 preseason and spent the second half of the 2022 campaign on their practice squad. This past spring, Lalos finished with 35 tackles, seven stops for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception for the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. He also participated in the team's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend. As a senior for the Big Green, he was named first-team All-Ivy League, recording 35 tackles with a team-high 10 stops for loss and 5.5 sacks, as well as seven passes defensed and an interception, which he returned 22 yards for a touchdown.
Heflin, 6-3, 304, originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Iowa in 2021. Heflin has played in five career games with Green Bay (2021) and the New York Giants (2022) and has recorded one assisted tackle. In 2021, he played in four games for the Packers and recorded one assisted stop. Heflin played in one contest for the Giants in 2022, their regular season finale, after spending the first 14 weeks of the season on the Packers practice squad. He was an All-XFL selection for the Houston Roughnecks this past spring, when he created 25 tackles, three stops for loss and one sack. Heflin also participated in the Saints rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this past weekend. The Prophetstown, Ill. native recorded 21 tackles (13 solo), 3.5 stops for loss and a sack in eight games as a graduate transfer for the Hawkeyes in 2020, after playing three seasons at Northern Illinois
