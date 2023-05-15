New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed defensive back Adrian Frye, running back Ellis Merriweather and wide receiver James Washington and waived wide receiver Sy Barnett and defensive back Vincent Gray, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Frye, 6-0, 205, played five seasons at Texas Tech (2018-22) and participated in the team's rookie minicamp this past weekend. The Houston, Texas native played in 51 games over five seasons for the Red Raiders with 24 starts at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Frye finished his college career with 101 tackles (76 solo), including four stops for loss, seven interception returns for 55 yards with one touchdown, 19 passes defensed and a forced fumble. Frye also excelled on special teams, blocking a field goal and returning 24 punts for 146 yards (6.1 avg.) with a long of 39 yards. As a super senior in 2022, Frye appeared in nine games with three starts after missing four games early in the year due to injury and recorded 14 tackles (13 solo), including one for loss and two passes defensed. In 2018, Frye was one of the top freshmen in the country, when he appeared in 12 games with four starts at quarterback and led the Red Raiders with 13 passes defensed and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was selected as a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and as an All-Big 12 first-team selection by the conference coaches and the Associated Press.
New Orleans Saints 2023 Rookie Minicamp photos from practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, May 13 ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Merriweather, 6-2, 225, participated in the team's rookie minicamp this past weekend after playing at the University of Massachusetts from 2020-22. In 2022, Merriweather played in ten games, carrying the ball 150 times for 575 yards as the team's leading rusher, having been named to Phil Steele's 2022 All-Independent Team as a second-team running back. In 2021, he carried 218 times for 1,138 yards with five touchdowns, to garner Phil Steele second-team All-Independent for the first time, as he was UMass' first 1,000-yard rusher in the FBS era. The Alpharetta, Ga. native transferred to UMass in 2020 from Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
Washington, 5-11, 213, was originally a second round draft pick (60th overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 out of Oklahoma State. In five NFL seasons with the Steelers (2018-21) and Dallas Cowboys (2022), the Stamford, Texas native has appeared in 62 career games with 25 starts and has recorded 114 receptions for 1,629 yards (14.3 avg.) with 11 touchdowns. In two postseason contests for Pittsburgh, he posted seven receptions for 109 yards (15.6 avg.) with one touchdown. In 2022, Washington spent the first 14 weeks of the regular season on Injured Reserve with a broken foot for the Cowboys before appearing in two contests, he also spent two weeks in the postseason on the New York Giants practice squad. Washington was a four-year letterman for Oklahoma State and was the Biletnikoff Award winner as a senior in 2022, awarded to the nation's top wide receiver, when he had 74 catches for 1,549 yards with 13 touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints players kicked off 2023 Rookie Minicamp workouts at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on May 12, 2023.