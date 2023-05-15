New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Frye, 6-0, 205, played five seasons at Texas Tech (2018-22) and participated in the team's rookie minicamp this past weekend. The Houston, Texas native played in 51 games over five seasons for the Red Raiders with 24 starts at cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety. Frye finished his college career with 101 tackles (76 solo), including four stops for loss, seven interception returns for 55 yards with one touchdown, 19 passes defensed and a forced fumble. Frye also excelled on special teams, blocking a field goal and returning 24 punts for 146 yards (6.1 avg.) with a long of 39 yards. As a super senior in 2022, Frye appeared in nine games with three starts after missing four games early in the year due to injury and recorded 14 tackles (13 solo), including one for loss and two passes defensed. In 2018, Frye was one of the top freshmen in the country, when he appeared in 12 games with four starts at quarterback and led the Red Raiders with 13 passes defensed and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He was selected as a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and as an All-Big 12 first-team selection by the conference coaches and the Associated Press.