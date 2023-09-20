New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Dantzler, 6-2, 190, was originally selected as a third round draft pick (89th overall) in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings out of Mississippi State. A former standout at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Hammond, Dantzler has played in 35 career games with 26 starts, posting career totals of 148 tackles (125 solo), three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one special teams tackle. In 2022, Dantzler appeared in ten games with nine starts and totaled 50 tackles, three stops for loss and five passes defensed, in addition to a game-winning forced fumble and fumble recovery on the same play vs. Chicago (10/9/22). During his rookie season in 2020, Dantzler was the first Vikings cornerback to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie team since 1994, when he finished with 46 tackles, three stops for loss, two interceptions, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Dantzler split the 2023 offseason and preseason between the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans.