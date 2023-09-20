Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 3 at Green Bay Packers

Four Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 20, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2023-LACat

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP
RB Jamaal Williams Hamstring DNP
QB Taysom Hill Knee LP
RB Kendre Miller Hamstring FP

Related Links

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
T David Bakhtiari NIR-Rest/Knee DNP
G/T Elgton Jenkins Knee DNP
RB Aaron Jones Hamstring DNP
LB Rashan Gary Knee LP
LB Lukas Van Ness Elbow LP
WR Christian Watson Hamstring LP
P Daniel Whelan Finger FP

Related Content

news

Saints Saturday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Two Saints listed as Questionable for Monday Night Football.
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five Saints listed on Friday's Injury Report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 2 at Carolina Panthers

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Two Saints listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two Saints OUT for Sunday's season finale
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

11 Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2022 Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report
news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Three players ruled out for Sunday's game
news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2022 Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Ten Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report
Advertising