2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive backs

In 2020, Malcolm Jenkins returned to New Orleans where his NFL playing days began when the Saints drafted him in the first round (14th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. In his 12th NFL season, Jenkins had yet another strong year starting in all 16 regular season games and both postseason matchups. The 6-foot, 200-pounder tied a career-high with 2.5 sacks and recorded 91 tackles, seven of them being for a loss. Jenkins flew around the field all season posting three interceptions, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.