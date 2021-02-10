Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore showed flashes of brilliance in 2020

Feb 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Marshon Lattimore 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore started in all 14 games he played and missed two regular season games due to a left ankle sprain. Lattimore posted a career-high 62 tackles (52 solo) and five tackles for loss. The six-foot, 192-pound force defended 11 passes and had two interceptions. The first-round pick out of Ohio State continued his success against divisional rival Mike Evans by holding him to zero receptions in the regular season when guarded by Lattimore. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his four-year career.

Marshon Lattimore

#23 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 192 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Best game of Lattimore's 2020 season:

The Saints traveled to the Windy City for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The fourth-year corner played all of the Saints' defensive snaps, leading the team with eight tackles (seven solo) and added a pass defense. Lattimore recorded his first interception of the season when he picked off Bears quarterback Nick Foles early in the third quarter and eclipsed the 200 -ackle mark for his career. New Orleans defeated the Bears 26-23 after Wil Lutz﻿nailed a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Best quote from Lattimore's 2020 season:

"With the D line and the DBs, we work together, (along with the) linebackers. We all work together. So, if we can stop the run like that, it'll be a key part in the back end of stopping the run too. So, we take big pride in that. So it's not just the D line and linebackers. You know, DBs, you know we play a part in that too."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Marshon Lattimore

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

2020 Saints Season Photos: Marshon Lattimore

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide cornerback Marshon Lattimore in action during the 2020 NFL season.
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

