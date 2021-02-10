New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marshon Lattimore

Best game of Lattimore's 2020 season:

The Saints traveled to the Windy City for their Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The fourth-year corner played all of the Saints' defensive snaps, leading the team with eight tackles (seven solo) and added a pass defense. Lattimore recorded his first interception of the season when he picked off Bears quarterback Nick Foles early in the third quarter and eclipsed the 200 -ackle mark for his career. New Orleans defeated the Bears 26-23 after Wil Lutz ﻿nailed a game-winning field goal in overtime.

Best quote from Lattimore's 2020 season:

"With the D line and the DBs, we work together, (along with the) linebackers. We all work together. So, if we can stop the run like that, it'll be a key part in the back end of stopping the run too. So, we take big pride in that. So it's not just the D line and linebackers. You know, DBs, you know we play a part in that too."