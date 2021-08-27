New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

The two drops against Jacksonville, obviously, didn't help his cause. For White, that hopefully was attributable to rust, nerves or unfamiliarity, or some combination of those factors and others. Whatever the case, he can't just look the part; he needs to be the part. Beyond ﻿ Marquez Callaway ﻿, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris – and, maybe, Chris Hogan – there is a decent amount of jockeying going on for the final receiver spots. Being able to contribute on special teams (like rookie Kawaan Baker, and Easop Winston Jr.) is helpful. But White is healthy, and has all the tools to be a good fit for New Orleans. It's up to him to make the team feel good about the choice.

New Orleans looks deep at this position. Hansen's contributions have been limited to special teams as a Saint, and he can be of value there. But with ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ having returned from a ruptured Achilles, Zack Baun emerging, Kaden Elliss showing signs of great improvement, Andrew Dowell looking like a keeper and rookie Pete Werner working back into the rotation, reps at linebacker could be scarce for Hansen. If and when he gets them in this preseason game, he has to make the most of them, and he has to show up on special teams, too. Of course, he also is a practice squad candidate, but entering his third season, he and the Saints probably are hoping for more than that.