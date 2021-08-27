Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Cardinals at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals on August 28, 2020

Aug 27, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery_19WK8-NOSAZ-Final-2560_0151
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of the on-field action between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 of the 2019 NFL season.

SAINTS-CARDINALS GAME PREVIEW

On Saturday, August 28, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) will finish out a preseason that will have featured 21 practices, three preseason contests and countless hours of sweat in the weight room, as well as attention to detail in the meeting rooms at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at noon (12PM CT). It will be New Orleans' final dress rehearsal before they make their regular season debut against the Green Bay Packers in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 12.

New Orleans and Arizona have met in six exhibitions, with the Black and Gold holding a 5-1 edge. The regular season series is tied 15-15 with New Orleans having won the last two, while the Saints have captured the only postseason meeting.

WATCH SAINTS-CARDINALS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)

  • Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Saints legends Jon Stinchcomb, Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Meghan Payton (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-CARDINALS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Gallery_19WK8-NOSAZ-Final-2560_0064
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

Related Links

Photo-Game-Pass-Devices-Transparent-687x385

Ways To Watch

From here on out, the games go where you go. NFL Game Pass is available across devices. Never miss a snap!

VIEW DEVICES START A FREE TRIAL

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Todd Graffagnini one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Cardinals for 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Preseason Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

