Ways to Watch: Cardinals at Saints 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS-CARDINALS GAME PREVIEW

On Saturday, August 28, the New Orleans Saints (1-1) will finish out a preseason that will have featured 21 practices, three preseason contests and countless hours of sweat in the weight room, as well as attention to detail in the meeting rooms at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center as they host the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) at noon (12PM CT). It will be New Orleans' final dress rehearsal before they make their regular season debut against the Green Bay Packers in the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 12.

New Orleans and Arizona have met in six exhibitions, with the Black and Gold holding a 5-1 edge. The regular season series is tied 15-15 with New Orleans having won the last two, while the Saints have captured the only postseason meeting.

WATCH SAINTS-CARDINALS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: WVUE FOX 8 (locally)

Announcers: Joel Meyers (play-by-play), Saints legends Jon Stinchcomb, Jonathan Vilma (color analysts) and Meghan Payton (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-CARDINALS ON MOBILE