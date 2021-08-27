New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time

The New Orleans Saints have announced that the kickoff time of the team's Saturday, Aug. 28 preseason finale vs. the Arizona Cardinals in the Caesars Superdome has been moved from 7 p.m. CT to noon CT (official kickoff time is 12:02 p.m.) in making proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida and following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.