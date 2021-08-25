Saints vs. Cardinals Game Preview | 2021 NFL Preseason Week 3

SAINTS-CARDINALS CONNECTIONS

Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury spent the 2004 season on the Saints practice squad

New Orleans wide receiver ﻿Kevin White﻿ went to training camp with the Cardinals in 2019

Saints Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi, Cardinals Wide Receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson and Outside Linebackers Coach Charlie Bullen served on the same Miami Dolphins coaching staff from 2016-18

Arizona safety Chris Banjo played for New Orleans from 2016-18

New Orleans tight end ﻿Nick Vannett﻿ and Cardinals running back James Conner were teammates in Pittsburgh in 2019

Cardinals offensive lineman Marcus Henry was originally signed by the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2016

Saints defensive back ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ and Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson were teammates in the same University of Florida secondary in 2018

New Orleans defensive tackle ﻿Christian Ringo﻿, Cardinals cornerback Darqueze Dennard, safety Shawn Williams and wide receiver A.J. Green were teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017

Cardinals Assistant Special Teams Coach Devin Fitzsimmons is a Folsom native

Saints defensive back ﻿J.T. Gray﻿ spent his junior season at Coolidge (Ariz.) HS, where he earned Arizona Division IV Section II first team as a defensive back and second team as a running back in 2012. Gray and Cardinals Offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun were college teammates at Mississippi State in 2017

Cardinals Offensive Assistant Jerry Sullivan enjoyed two tenures as an assistant at Louisiana State University (1984-90, 2017-18)

New Orleans linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿ and Arizona offensive lineman Brandon Bowen were college teammates at Ohio State

Arizona defensive end Margus Hunt played for New Orleans in 2020

New Orleans defensive end ﻿Payton Turner﻿ and Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones were teammates at University of Houston

Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford prepped at Hammond (La.) HS and played at Southeastern Louisiana University.

Saints cornerback ﻿Brian Poole﻿, running back ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿, Arizona defensive lineman Jack Crawford, defensive lineman Corey Peters and Alford were teammates in Atlanta.

Saints safety ﻿Jeff Heath﻿ and Crawford were teammates in Dallas from 2014-16. Heath and Arizona center Rodney Hudson were teammates with Las Vegas in 2020

Saints wide receiver ﻿Chris Hogan﻿, Arizona cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Chandler Jones were teammates with the New England Patriots. Butler prepped at Vicksburg (Miss.) HS and played at Hinds (Miss.) Community College

New Orleans defensive lineman ﻿Albert Huggins﻿, linebacker ﻿Shaq Smith﻿ and Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons were college teammates at Clemson

Saints G/T ﻿James Hurst﻿ and Cardinals TE Maxx Williams were teammates in Baltimore from 2015-18

New Orleans G ﻿J.R. Sweezy﻿ appeared in 29 games with 26 starts at guard for the Cardinals from 2019-20

Cardinals CB Picasso Nelson prepped at Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, Miss.) HS and played at Southern Mississippi

Saints P Nicholas Cooney and Cardinals OL Koda Martin were college teammates at Syracuse

Cardinals DT Rashard Lawrence prepped at Neville (Monroe, La.) HS and played at LSU as a teammate of Saints G/C ﻿Will Clapp﻿ in 2017

Arizona OLB Devon Kennard's father Derek Kennard Jr. played for the Saints

Saints QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿, Arizona LS Aaron Brewer and OL Max Garcia were teammates in Denver in 2015

Siemian, Poole and Jets T Kelvin Beachum were teammates with the New York Jets in 2019

Saints Vice President of Player Development Fred McAfee played for the Cardinals in 1994

Cardinals Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Jeff Rodgers and Saints Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Curtis Johnson served on the same Chicago staff in 2016

Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has a history in the New Orleans area, attending Archbishop Shaw (Marrero) HS, where he led his team to a 37-6 record in three seasons as the starting quarterback and won the 4A state championship as a sophomore. He earned USA Today honorable mention All-American as a senior and also lettered all four seasons in basketball. His older brother Mickey, is currently the wide receivers coach at LSU. Joseph was tutored by Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta with the New York Jets in 1995

New Orleans DL ﻿Josiah Bronson﻿, Arizona WR Andre Baccellia and CB Byron Murphy Jr. were college teammates at the University of Washington

New Orleans LB ﻿Chase Hansen﻿ prepped at Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) HS and both he and S ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ played at the University of Utah. Hansen and Williams played with Cardinals TE Kylie Fitts and DT Leki Fotu at Utah

Cardinals Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Tom Clements was quarterbacks coach for the Saints from 1997-99

Saints Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young and Cardinals Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brian Natkin were college teammates at UTEP

Cardinals Defensive Backs Coach Marcus Robertson served on Allen's staff when he was head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2014. Allen tutored Crawford with the Raiders from 2012-13, where Crawford was also a teammate of Saints RB Latavius Murray in 2013

Saints DE Cameron Jordan prepped at Chandler (Ariz.) HS

Arizona Running Backs Coach James Saxon and Rizzi served on the same Miami staff in 2010

New Orleans RB ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, Cardinals S Budda Baker and ILB Ezekiel Turner were college teammates at Washington. Washington and Arizona TE Darrell Daniels were college teammates at the University of Washington. Vannett and Daniels were teammates in Seattle in 2018. Washington and Cardinals K Matt Prater were teammates in Detroit.