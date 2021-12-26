New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

The New Orleans Saints placed receiver-returner Deonte Harris on the Reserve/Covid-19 reserve list on Sunday, Dec. 26. The Saints also placed practice squad offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, practice squad defensive back KeiVarae Russell and practice squad defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to miss Monday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by members of the coaching staff.
On Saturday, the Saints placed defensive end Carl Granderson on the Covid-19 list. On Friday, the Saints placed four players on the Covid-19 list. The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Saints (7-7) will play the Dolphins (7-7) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Caesars Superdome on "Monday Night Football."