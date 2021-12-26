Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints place receiver-returner Deonte Harris, three others on Covid-19 list

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi also expected to miss Monday's game vs. Dolphins

Dec 26, 2021 at 03:42 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints placed receiver-returner Deonte Harris on the Reserve/Covid-19 reserve list on Sunday, Dec. 26. The Saints also placed practice squad offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins﻿, practice squad defensive back KeiVarae Russell and practice squad defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to miss Monday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be assumed by members of the coaching staff.

On Saturday, the Saints placed defensive end Carl Granderson on the Covid-19 list. On Friday, the Saints placed four players on the Covid-19 list. The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Saints (7-7) will play the Dolphins (7-7) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at the Caesars Superdome on "Monday Night Football."

