Notes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

- The New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 Sunday, improving to 4-7. New Orleans will travel to San Francisco this week to take on the 49ers. The game will kick off at 3:25 pm CT and will be broadcast on Fox-8.
- With the win, the Saints notched their 400th regular season victory as a franchise.
- The win also marks the second straight season New Orleans has beaten the defending Super Bowl champions, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice in 2021. This happened for only the second time for New Orleans, the other when they defeated San Francisco in 1989 and 1990.
- With the win against Los Angeles and against Seattle on Oct. 9, along with a loss at Arizona on Oct. 20, the Saints have a 2-1 record against their NFC West opponents in 2022, looking to close the slate with a win at the 49ers on Sunday. In 2019, the Saints posted a 2-2 mark against the NFC West, the division they resided in from 1970-2001.
- New Orleans committed just two penalties for 15 yards compared to six penalties for 55 yards for the Rams.
- The Saints tallied 19 first downs compared to 17 first downs for the Rams.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton completed 21-of-25 passes (career-high 84.0%) for 260 yards and three touchdowns, completing 11 passes in a row in the second half. It was the third time in Dalton's career (min. 10 attempts) that he completed 80% of his passes.
- Dalton posted a career-high passer rater of 149.6, surpassing his previous career high of 146.8 he set with the Bengals on Dec. 6, 2015, against the Cleveland Browns. It was the third time that Dalton has posted a passer rating of at least 145.0
- With the win, Dalton has a 3-2 record as a starter against the Rams, breaking a two-game losing streak against Los Angeles.
- Running back Alvin Kamara became the second Saint ever to tally 9,000 career scrimmage yards, joining Marques Colston, now at 9,010, after finishing the game with 12 carries for 42 yards and four receptions for 47 yards.
- Wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught his first touchdown as a Saint in the third quarter. Landry finished with three catches for 33 yards and the touchdown.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave caught a career-long 53-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Olave led the Saints with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. It's the Ohio State product's third career 100-yard game. With one more 100-yard receiving game, he would tie Colston (2006) for the most in a rookie season by a Saint.
- Tight end Juwan Johnson caught his fifth touchdown of the season and his fifth in his last five games. The five touchdowns set a career-high for Johnson, who finished with three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
- Tight end Taysom Hill led the Saints with 52 rushing yards on nine carries. He also had one reception for eight yards and completed one pass for 14 yards.
- Tackle Landon Young made his first career start at left tackle, Calvin Throckmorton started at left guard and Josh Andrewsmade his second career start at center.
- Defensively, the Saints have 31 sacks since Week 3, leading the NFL over the period. They notched four Sunday.
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss posted a career-high 10 tackles, tying for the team lead in takedowns (1.5). Elliss also added one special teams stop.
- Elliss also tied defensive end Carl Granderson, who received his first start of the season, for the lead in sacks with 1.5 apiece. It was Granderson's second multi-sack performance.
- Granderson also posted a career-high seven tackles.
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
- Seven Saints defenders tallied over five tackles in the contest.
- Defensive back Paulson Adebo had five solo tackles.
- Linebacker Demario Davis played in and started his 75th game as a Saint, totaling eight tackles (three solo), and half a sack, to give him a career-high and club-best 6.5 quarterback takedowns.
- Defensive end Jabari Zuniga had two solo tackles in his first game as a Saint after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday.
- Kicker Wil Lutz went two-for-two on field goals with a long of 46 yards, scoring a total of nine points to go with three PATs. Five of Lutz's six kickoffs also sailed through the end zone for touchbacks.
- Receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed returned a career-high four punts for a career-high 40 yards, also catching a pass for eight yards.
- Punter Blake Gillikin punted five times for 239 yards with a 47.8 gross punting average and 45.0 net, with three inside-the-20-yard line, including one downed at the Rams' 2-yard line by linebacker Andrew Dowell.
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season presented by Bud Light.