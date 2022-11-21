Postgame quotes from New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams game | 2022 NFL Week 11

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS QUARTERBACK ANDY DALTON

On the touchdown pass to Chris Olave:

"Yeah, we had a little pressure too. When you turn it loose and get hit to the ground, you never know what's going to happen. To have that outcome and I put the ball in a great spot, it was exactly how we had it planned by taking that shot down the field. We got the look that we wanted and he made a great play."

On if he sat on that play waiting for that look:

"Every week you draw up a game plan. You install your plays and would love to have a certain look versus certain plays. You don't always get the look that you want. When Pete (Carmichael) called it, it was the perfect time. It happened exactly how we hoped it would."

On how aware he was of Aaron Donald closing in on that play:

"I was pretty aware. At the end of the day you have to play on time. When you can play on time, then good things happen. Half a second longer and that is a sack or an incomplete pass. For us, guys were doing it exactly how we wanted it done. If you can play on time at the quarterback position and get the ball out, then good things can happen."

On how big the two drives coming out after halftime were:

"Huge. We knew we were getting the ball at the start of the second half. They scored right before halftime. For us, we wanted to get into a rhythm early and I thought that we did a great job of being aggressive. The first play of the second half we had a big play to Chris (Olave) and then we had the momentum from then on. To go down and score was huge and it was exactly what we wanted to do."

On having Jarvis Landry back:

"It's really big. Everyone know what Jarvis can do and what he has done throughout his career. We can continue to find ways to get him the ball. He made some big plays for us. The touchdown was awesome. It's exactly what we want. A couple of plays before he caught a nice seam ball that allowed us to get down there."

On continuing momentum offensively for next week:

"For us, we have to carry the momentum over to this week. It's the most important thing that we can do. We can enjoy this win today. Moving forward, we need to continue to do the things we did well and make corrections. That is the nature of this game week in and week out. We have to correct the mistakes, but it is easier to correct the mistakes off a win. Everybody understands that. The feeling in the building after a win's very positive and the best."

On if he felt like it was a give it everything we got mentality today:

"That is kind of where we are at. I think we just need to cut it loose. Why not? For us, I felt like there were some things we did today like maybe earlier in the season we wouldn't have done. I think that's a big reason why we are standing here with a win today. I think being aggressive is something that we came into the game knowing what we can do. You can look at the first third down of the game and throwing the ball down the field on third and one. I think that is just the mentality that we have to have."

On what the win means at this point in the season:

"After a couple of losses, it feels good to get another win under your belt. Just the way that we talked this week and the things that we wanted to get done we were able to do it. It was nice to get this win."

On the challenges of coming in and out of the game:

"It is part of how we play offense. When you can play that way and have success with me in there and Taysom (Hill) in there, the defense doesn't know what is going to happen next. It's just part of the way that we play."

On if he has to overcome getting less reps in practice:

"No, I'm never upset with the number of reps that Taysom takes because I know how successful we are because of it and how many positive plays come from it. Taysom is a unique asset for it. A lot of teams have really good players. We just happen to have one that can be all over the field and can play quarterback too. I think that is to our advantage and there is no discouragement when it happens."

On responding with his performance when not knowing if he would start this week possibly earlier in the week:

"No, I think at the end of the day I am happy with the way that we were able to play today. The adversity that we have faced the last couple of weeks especially offensively and everybody talking about how we haven't scored enough points. For us to put all of that aside and focus on this game, we had a great plan coming into this week and were able to execute it. Regardless of all the other stuff that goes on, that is what makes you most proud. That is for me personally and this group."

On the play of Juwan Johnson:

"Juwan has done so many good things. His ability to stretch the field and get open and the matchup that we get with him has been very good for us. It doesn't surprise me that he has scored as many touchdowns as he has. He's a really good player for us."

On how close they were on hitting that trick play:

"I do not know. I will have to look at it on film. It probably wasn't the most ideal look for it. I have to find a way to throw it a way and avoid the sack."