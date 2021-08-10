New Orleans Saints kicker Brett Maher hopes path to sticking on a roster this season begins in New Orleans

"He's pretty consistent," Coach Sean Payton said. "We had two (kickers in for tryouts), he did a better job. I thought you saw good leg strength, he can kick off as well. We've seen him, of course, when he played with Dallas."

"I felt like it was pretty clean on my end," Maher said of the workout. "You come here and expect to make kicks, and that's what I did. I'm glad to have the opportunity now to prove myself with this organization and help win some games.

Maher said the Saints' tryout was his first one during this training camp circuit, but that it wasn't a nerve-wracking process.

"I think if you're not prepared for it, it can be," he said. "It's just different, every job has its own stressers and I'm not immune to that. But to be able to kind of be prepared; I've seen situations like that, so I had a little bit of an idea what to expect, and was able to come out here and have a good day (Monday). But none of that matters if you don't keep it going moving forward.