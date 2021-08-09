Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster

SNAP DECISIONS: Payton and his staff will huddle and come up with a plan for snaps in preseason games, as has annually been the case.

"We'll have a list of guys – what we do every year, this year will be no different – we'll have a meeting and we'll go through every player on the roster, how many snaps we want him to get," Payton said. "So it won't be the whole unit.

"There'll be some early out, there'll be some guys that we need more reps from. We're working in three segments right now, but we'll have that meeting middle of the week relative to this game. So I don't see that being any different."

That part isn't different, but this one is: The preseason schedule for NFL teams has been trimmed from four games to three, which changes the evaluation process.

"It removes snaps from a lot of the down-the-line players," Payton said. "When you're playing in that fourth game, you have a lot of guys competing for roster spots; that's going to have to happen in three weeks now, in three games, rather than four."

Last year, the Saints combated the issue of not having any preseason games by instituting more competitive periods during practice. That approach again will be used, though not to the same degree as in 2020.

"We're going to have 'X' number of opportunities that are scheduled out," Payton said. "Some days are going to be a little bit more physical relative to the practice than others. All of it gets factored in.