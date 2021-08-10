Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Two-minute drill

For the first time during training camp, we witnessed a true two-minute situation. The clock set at 1:55, three timeouts and starting at their own 30-yard line and as Payton mentioned to the team, the end of the first half. Each quarterback got two cracks at it. Taysom Hill began with a first down completion to Marquez Callaway, then was not able to pick up another first down in four tries. Up next, Jameis Winston﻿, who led the team on a long drive starting with a solid throw to rookie Kawaan Baker. Three plays later on third down, the biggest play of the drive. Winston spun out to his left, set his feet and threw a perfect strike 20 yards down the field to Chris Hogan. The drive ultimately would end on the 5-yard line with 8 seconds left and no timeouts. Winston would drop back but couldn't find anyone open and threw out the back of the end zone with 2 seconds left. On Hill's next chance, he drives the team down the field, converting a fourth down pass to Deonte Harris despite good coverage by Crawley. Two plays later, Hill threw a 23-yard laser over the middle in the end zone that was snagged by tight end Juwan Johnson, drawing huge applause from the offense. Winston would then go four plays and not get a first down with a fourth-down pass to Baker knocked away by linebacker Shaq Smith. So score-wise, Hill won 7-3.