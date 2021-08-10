Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 10

Adios, P-Rob
Well, Tuesday's practice talk was dominated by the sudden retirement of 11-year veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson. Coach Sean Payton on many occasions has called it a position of need and after practice Tuesday, Aug. 10 he said it still is. With Robinson being out Tuesday, four defensive backs were out of practice (Robinson, P.J. Williams, KeVarie Russell, and Adonis Alexander). Three have been signed DURING camp. Ken Crawley has been on the other side of star Marshon Lattimore for the most part since the middle of camp. Whatever happens as far as the roster spot, best wishes to P-Rob, who has enjoyed a long and successful career after being the Saints' first-round draft choice in 2010.
New kicker in the house
Well, we also know that kicker Wil Lutz will be out for a period of time with a core muscle injury. Now Lutz has not been placed on Injured Reserve, so the hope is he'll be back sooner than later. In the meantime, someone has to do the kicking duties, and after a tryout on Monday at the indoor facility at the Oschner Sports Performance Center, veteran kicker Brett Maher was signed. wHe will be wearing number 6 (that sparked the where is Patrick Robinson talk on the sideline, since Prince Amukamara was formerly wearing 6 and was issued 21). This will be the eighth NFL team that Maher has kicked for, and as Payton mentioned to the media post practice, he can also handle kickoff duties. Maher did not make any attempts inside on Tuesday but hopefully before the trip to Baltimore on Friday, we'll be able to see a couple of attempts and get an idea of his leg strength.
Two-minute drill
For the first time during training camp, we witnessed a true two-minute situation. The clock set at 1:55, three timeouts and starting at their own 30-yard line and as Payton mentioned to the team, the end of the first half. Each quarterback got two cracks at it. Taysom Hill began with a first down completion to Marquez Callaway, then was not able to pick up another first down in four tries. Up next, Jameis Winston, who led the team on a long drive starting with a solid throw to rookie Kawaan Baker. Three plays later on third down, the biggest play of the drive. Winston spun out to his left, set his feet and threw a perfect strike 20 yards down the field to Chris Hogan. The drive ultimately would end on the 5-yard line with 8 seconds left and no timeouts. Winston would drop back but couldn't find anyone open and threw out the back of the end zone with 2 seconds left. On Hill's next chance, he drives the team down the field, converting a fourth down pass to Deonte Harris despite good coverage by Crawley. Two plays later, Hill threw a 23-yard laser over the middle in the end zone that was snagged by tight end Juwan Johnson, drawing huge applause from the offense. Winston would then go four plays and not get a first down with a fourth-down pass to Baker knocked away by linebacker Shaq Smith. So score-wise, Hill won 7-3.