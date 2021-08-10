Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 10

First look at new kicker Brett Maher

Aug 10, 2021 at 01:57 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini

Adios, P-Rob

Well, Tuesday's practice talk was dominated by the sudden retirement of 11-year veteran cornerback Patrick Robinson﻿. Coach Sean Payton on many occasions has called it a position of need and after practice Tuesday, Aug. 10 he said it still is. With Robinson being out Tuesday, four defensive backs were out of practice (Robinson, P.J. Williams, KeVarie Russell, and Adonis Alexander). Three have been signed DURING camp. Ken Crawley has been on the other side of star Marshon Lattimore for the most part since the middle of camp. Whatever happens as far as the roster spot, best wishes to P-Rob, who has enjoyed a long and successful career after being the Saints' first-round draft choice in 2010.

New kicker in the house

Well, we also know that kicker Wil Lutz will be out for a period of time with a core muscle injury. Now Lutz has not been placed on Injured Reserve, so the hope is he'll be back sooner than later. In the meantime, someone has to do the kicking duties, and after a tryout on Monday at the indoor facility at the Oschner Sports Performance Center, veteran kicker Brett Maher was signed. wHe will be wearing number 6 (that sparked the where is Patrick Robinson talk on the sideline, since Prince Amukamara was formerly wearing 6 and was issued 21). This will be the eighth NFL team that Maher has kicked for, and as Payton mentioned to the media post practice, he can also handle kickoff duties. Maher did not make any attempts inside on Tuesday but hopefully before the trip to Baltimore on Friday, we'll be able to see a couple of attempts and get an idea of his leg strength.

test

Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 10, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
1 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
2 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
3 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
4 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
5 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
6 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
7 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
8 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
9 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
10 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
11 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
12 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
13 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
14 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
15 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
16 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
17 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
18 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
19 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
20 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
21 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
22 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
23 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
24 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
25 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
26 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
27 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
28 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
29 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
30 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
31 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
32 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
33 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
34 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
35 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
36 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
37 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
38 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
39 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
40 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
41 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
42 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
43 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
44 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
45 / 45

The New Orleans Saints take the field for Day 11 of Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Two-minute drill

For the first time during training camp, we witnessed a true two-minute situation. The clock set at 1:55, three timeouts and starting at their own 30-yard line and as Payton mentioned to the team, the end of the first half. Each quarterback got two cracks at it. Taysom Hill began with a first down completion to Marquez Callaway, then was not able to pick up another first down in four tries. Up next, Jameis Winston﻿, who led the team on a long drive starting with a solid throw to rookie Kawaan Baker. Three plays later on third down, the biggest play of the drive. Winston spun out to his left, set his feet and threw a perfect strike 20 yards down the field to Chris Hogan. The drive ultimately would end on the 5-yard line with 8 seconds left and no timeouts. Winston would drop back but couldn't find anyone open and threw out the back of the end zone with 2 seconds left. On Hill's next chance, he drives the team down the field, converting a fourth down pass to Deonte Harris despite good coverage by Crawley. Two plays later, Hill threw a 23-yard laser over the middle in the end zone that was snagged by tight end Juwan Johnson, drawing huge applause from the offense. Winston would then go four plays and not get a first down with a fourth-down pass to Baker knocked away by linebacker Shaq Smith. So score-wise, Hill won 7-3.

Related Content

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 9

Offense, defense pick up the tempo, intensity
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 7

Chase Hansen delivers big hit
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 6

Offense has strong showing
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 5

Defense has another strong practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kicker Wil Lutz returns to practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 3

Defense had a strong performance
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 2

Four new players make their practice debut Monday
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key takeaways from Saturday, July 31

Kamara rocks No. 6 for practice
news

2021 Saints Training Camp: Key Takeaways from Friday, July 30

Team had to deal with the heat
news

2021 Saints Training Camp: Key takeaways from Thursday, July 29

Team held its first practice inside at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center
news

Fayard's Key Takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Sept. 4

Camp ends, more reps for the backup QBs
Advertising