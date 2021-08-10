New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

Saints Coach Sean Payton said the retirement was a surprise.

"No," Payton responded when asked if he saw the move coming. "Normally you don't. He's played in this league a long time. He and I spoke for about a half an hour, and he's had a great career. He's been smart with his money and it was something that deep down inside he felt.

"It's not unusual, really, in training camp. It's happened a number of times. It's hard to ever see somebody and how they're feeling. When you have a large group of players like this, someone who has played as long as he has, he felt comfortable with his decision and certainly, we respect that. He'll get on to his next chapter and we go from there."

Robinson's retirement is the second in as many weeks for the Saints. Defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow announced his retirement last Saturday.

Add to that surgery that will sideline receiver Michael Thomas for the start of the regular season, a six-game league-issued suspension to open the season for defensive end David Onyemata, core muscle surgery for kicker Wil Lutz that has him sidelined for the near future, and other assorted losses due to retirement, free agency and releases during the offseason, and the Saints seemingly have been in a constant state of storm-weathering.

Robinson was vying to replace Jackrabbit Jenkins at left cornerback as a starter, and cornerback remains a position that New Orleans wants to upgrade.

"It still is (a must position) and we'll keep working the rosters," Payton said. "There'll be a cutdown. In the meantime, we're working closely with the guys we have here.