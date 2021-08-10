Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires

Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010

Aug 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson has decided to retire, Saints Coach Sean Payton confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Robinson, an 11-year veteran out of Florida State, was the Saints' first-round draft in 2010 and played eight years with the Saints. He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Robinson, 33, finishes his career with 62 starts in 123 games played with 322 tackles, and 16 interceptions. The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder was expected to compete for the starting cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore.

"He felt like in his heart it was that time," Payton said at his Tuesday post-practice press conference.

