New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday, Aug. 10 that they have signed free agent kicker Brett Maher and moved cornerback Patrick Robinson to reserve/retired. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Maher, 6 feet, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the New York Jets after the 2013 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. After playing in the Canadian Football League from 2014-16, Maher kicked for the Dallas Cowboys in 29 regular season games from 2018-19 and drilled 49-of-66 field goals attempts (74 percent), while hitting 68-of-69 PAT attempts for 215 points. 88 of his 142 kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks.
Robinson, an 11-year veteran out of Florida State, was the Saints' first-round draft in 2010 and played eight years with the Saints. He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
Robinson, 33, finishes his career with 62 starts in 123 games played with 322 tackles, and 16 interceptions. The 5-foot-11, 191-pounder was expected to compete for the starting cornerback spot opposite Marshon Lattimore.