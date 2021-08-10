New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday, Aug. 10 that they have signed free agent kicker ﻿Brett Maher﻿ and moved cornerback Patrick Robinson to reserve/retired. The announcements were made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Maher, 6 feet, 190 pounds, was originally signed by the New York Jets after the 2013 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. After playing in the Canadian Football League from 2014-16, Maher kicked for the Dallas Cowboys in 29 regular season games from 2018-19 and drilled 49-of-66 field goals attempts (74 percent), while hitting 68-of-69 PAT attempts for 215 points. 88 of his 142 kickoffs sailed into the end zone for touchbacks.

Robinson, an 11-year veteran out of Florida State, was the Saints' first-round draft in 2010 and played eight years with the Saints. He also played for the San Diego Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.