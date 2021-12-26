New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Miami | NFL Week 16

If the New Orleans Saints were a boxer, we'd suggest they've rope-a-doped through a week that has delivered more than a few power punches. Since they're not, and New Orleans (7-7) has dealt with a little bit of everything this season since beginning it in Dallas due to a hurricane evacuation, it's just another week of the Saints looking to overcome adversity as they enter a Monday night game against Miami (7-7) in the Caesars Superdome.

1. BE BOOK SMART: Rookie quarterback Ian Book will make his regular-season debut on national television, and has had minimal reps with the No. 1 offense. New Orleans, obviously, will be smart with him and not put too much on his plate. Whatever his strengths may be, his inexperience is vast and asking him to be ﻿Jameis Winston﻿, ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ or ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ – in terms of his knowledge of the Saints' offense – would be asking a ton. Still, when he does have to throw, he's going to have to be accurate and if he runs, he has to be wise enough to slide or get out of bounds to avoid extra punishment. Expect pressure from Miami, and New Orleans will have to protect him without its two starting tackles (﻿Terron Armstead﻿ and ﻿Ryan Ramczyk﻿).