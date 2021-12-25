New Orleans Saints add defensive end Carl Granderson to Covid-19 list | Saturday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints placed defensive end Carl Granderson on the NFL's Reserve/Covid-19 List on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021:

The following coaches are not expected to be in attendance on Monday night due to Covid-19 reasons:

Assistant defensive backs coach Cory Robinson,

Assistant offensive line coach Zach Strief,

Coaching intern Sterling Moore.

Their game day duties will be shared by the coaches on their respective sides of the offensive and defensive coaching staff.

The Saints placed nine players on the Covid-19 reserve list on Thursday, tight end Adam Trautman on the Covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, Dec. 22 and tight end Juwan Johnson on the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

In addition, four New Orleans Saints players were listed on Saturday's Injury Report for the team's Week 16 game against the Miami Dolphins. The Saints didn't practice Saturday. The player listings are an estimation of their practice status.