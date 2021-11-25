New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Buffalo Bills | NFL Week 12

1. PLAY MISTAKE FREE: Easier said than done. Actually, MUCH easier said than done. But if it's not one thing (dropped passes), it's another (penalties), or another (turnovers). Much of that is in New Orleans' control, so much of it can be cleaned up. Quarterback Trevor Siemian's first two interceptions of the season were huge contributors in the loss to Philadelphia, so whomever plays that position has to be protective of the ball. Taysom Hill could get a lot more work than he has this season because the offense has been stagnant. But in the past, Hill has been prone to fumbling, so an increased role isn't an automatic remedy by any means. What'll help the unit as much is if one of its starting tackles returns (maybe Terron Armstead at left tackle) to provide a little more strength up front.