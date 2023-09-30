New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Tampa Bay | 2023 NFL Week 4

1. PROVIDE THE SHIELD: The Saints haven't done the job in pass protection this season. Twelve sacks allowed, 11 to Derek Carr﻿, is an alarming number. True, some have occurred because the quarterback held onto the ball for too long, but too many have occurred when linemen have been beaten so quickly that it has been all but impossible to get to the first read. Getting the ball out quicker will help, and maybe the screen pass game will assist. But as much as anything, New Orleans' offensive line has to be up to the task, and it especially needs to keep Carr (questionable, with an AC joint sprain) or backup quarterback Jameis Winston upright if he's going to have any chance to be successful against the Buccaneers. New Orleans has one of the most lethal receiving trios in the league in ﻿Chris Olave﻿, ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ and ﻿Michael Thomas﻿. They can't get the ball if the quarterback is running for his life or is on his backside.