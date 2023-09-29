Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

'It's can he go out and execute his job. That's really all this is'

Sep 29, 2023 at 03:06 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season including quarterback ﻿<forge-entity title="Derek Carr" slug="derek-carr" code="player">Derek Carr</forge-entity>﻿ (4).

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿, who sprained the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder last Sunday, was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in the Caesars Superdome.

Carr did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but threw passes in red zone drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media Friday.

The Saints (2-1) and Buccaneers (2-1) are tied with Atlanta atop the NFC South Division standings.

Prior to last year, when the Raiders decided to change quarterbacks for the final two games of the regular season, Carr only has been inactive twice (once each in 2016 and '17) in nine previous seasons.

"He was limited in practice today," Coach Dennis Allen said. "Every day he has gotten better. I thought he did a nice job today, we'll see where he's at (Saturday) and go from there.

"I don't want to make any statements in terms of what his availability actually is going to be. He's questionable right now. I have no idea how he's going to feel (Saturday). We'll see where he's at and we'll be able to make a determination."

Carr completed 13 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions, before leaving the game against Green Bay with 10:39 left in the third quarter. He has been sacked 11 times this season.

However, Carr said Wednesday that he could feel comfortable starting without having any practice reps during the week. That point became moot Friday, as he worked in a limited capacity.

"It's can he go out and execute his job," Allen said. "That's really all this is. So, we'll see where he's at and we'll make an evaluation and go from there.

"We had a long conversation with the doctors and what the risk factors are. Any time you have this injury, there's obviously more risk than if this had never happened. The risk gets less and less each week you get (farther from having sustained the injury)."

Allen said that Carr looked good throwing the ball Friday.

INJURY REPORT: Three Saints – rookie safety Jordan Howden (finger), cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) and right guard Cesar Ruiz (concussion) – were declared out for Sunday. Carr and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) are questionable.

