New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers

Quarterback Jameis Winston (13 for 21 for 169 yards) leading New Orleans to a touchdown and two Blake Grupe field goals in the first half, and rookie quarterback Jake Haener (11 for 17 for 118 yards) helping lead the Saints to three Wil Lutz field goals in the last two quarters. And the Saints capitalized on three forced turnovers – a Bryan Bresee fumble recovery and interceptions by Isaac Yiadom and Lonnie Johnson Jr. – and overcame 14 penalties (for 141 yards) to hold off the Chargers.

"Thought we did some good things, it was nice to see (rookie running back) Kendre (Miller) a couple of plays there," Allen said. "He had a nice run for the touchdown, ran a nice route."

Miller's 7-yard touchdown run with 12:59 left in the first quarter opened the scoring, and was preceded by his 27-yard reception from Winston on a wheel route down the left sideline. He also had a standout play in pass protection, picking up a blitzer and allowing Winston to make his throw.

"He's getting better at all that stuff," Allen said. "Each day he continues to get a little bit better. You can see the talent level."

Bresee's fumble recovery, off a sack and forced fumble by defensive end Payton Turner, gave New Orleans a short field to work with. And while New Orleans allowed a couple of fourth-down conversions, including a fourth-and-23 with 1:58 left, the Saints had three fourth-down stops (including Johnson's interception, which erased the fourth-and-23 conversion) and held on 12 of 15 third-down attempts.

"The three takeaways was a positive," Allen said. "I didn't like the penalties, way too many, so that's something we've got to get cleaned up.

"We won the game and I'm pleased about that, but there's a ton of crap that needs to be cleaned up."