New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham continues recovery Sunday

Inglewood, Calif. – New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham didn't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium as he continued recovery from a medical episode that occurred Friday night that produced disorientation, possibly caused by a seizure.

"You won't see him tonight out here," Coach Dennis Allen said in a pregame interview with Fox-8 sideline reporter Erin Summers. "He's still really recovering, he still is a little shaken up but he's actually in a pretty good spot.

"We're thankful that medically, it wasn't more serious than it was. But I think he's in a good spot, but we're going to rest him tonight."

Friday, Graham briefly was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what team doctor John Amoss believed to be a likely seizure. Graham spent the night under medical supervision and testing, with Amoss overseeing his care.

Allen said after the game that Graham would have more tests when the team returns to New Orleans.