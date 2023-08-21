Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Game Recap

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 22, Los Angeles Chargers 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Saints improve to 2-0 in preseason despite plethora of penalties

Aug 20, 2023 at 09:18 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their extended visit to Southern California with a 22-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

With most of the team's starers sitting the game out after joint practices with the Chargers on Thursday and Friday, the Saints overcame 14 penalties for 141 yards thanks to grabbing three takeaways and going five-for-five on field-goal attempts.

The win improved the Saints to 2-0 in the preseason with the exhibition finale against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Caesars Superdome still to play. Sunday's game was played while Tropical Storm Hilary rolled through Southern California. Earlier in the day a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Ojai in nearby Ventura County.

Backup quarterback Jameis Winson started in place of Derek Carr and went 13 of 21 169 yards. Third-stringer Jake Haener played most of the second half and was 11 of 17 for 118 yards.

The Saints grabbed a 13-10 halftime lead thanks to a 7-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Kendre Miller and two field goals by rookie Blake Grupe (35 and 37 yards). Veteran kicker Wil Lutz added 33-, 34- and 51-yard field goals in the second half. Reserve defensive end Niko Lalos had three sacks in the second half.

NOT DRESSED: The following players did not dress for Sunday's game: Carr, Cam Jordan, Jimmy Graham, Chris Olave, Marcus Maye, Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, Tyrann Mathieu, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore, James Hurst, Nathan Shephard, Michael Thomas, Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Carl Granderson, Alvin Kamara, Tre'Quan Smith, Jamaal Williams, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, Pete Werner, Rashid Shaheed and Landon Young.

