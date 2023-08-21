Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 22, Los Angeles Chargers 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
• With the win, New Orleans moves to 2-0 in the preseason. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Aug. 27 when they host the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on Fox (Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).
• It is the first time since 2014 the Saints have started 2-0 in the preseason and the first preseason win streak since their wins in week two and three of the 2019 exhibition schedule.
• The Saints defense held Los Angeles to just 1-of-7 (14.3%) on third-down conversions in the first half and 3-of-15 (20%) in the game.
• The Saints outgained the Chargers 339 to 309 and managed 5.1 yards per play compared to 4.5 for Los Angeles.
• Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.and cornerback Isaac Yiadom each recorded interceptions, Johnson's coming on a fourth down with less than a minute remaining in fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
• Defensive end Payton Turner had a sack and forced fumble recovered by defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
• New Orleans had 278 net yards passing in the contest compared to 189 for the Chargers.
• Quarterback Jameis Winston got the start for the Black and Gold, totaling 169 passing yards and completing 13-of-21 passes in the entire first half and part of a series in the third quarter.
• Running back Kendre Miller played a feature back role in the first half, finishing with for 36 yards, including a diving grab on a 27-yard strike from Winston. The rookie out of TCU finished off the same drive with his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard run up the middle.
• The most explosive play for the Saints offense came in the third quarter on a 53 yard pass from quarterback Jake Haenerto wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.
• Haener entered the game at halftime and helped orchestrate three scoring drives. He finished 11-of-17 for 118 yards.
• Wide receiver Shaq Davisfinished with three receptions for 63 yards, including a 42-yard grab in between defenders with under a minute remaining in the first half to set up a field goal.
• Defensive end Nick Laloshad a huge day, leading the Saints with five tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one pass defense.
• Making his playing debut for the Black and Gold, linebacker Jaylon Smithcontributed three tackles and one pass defensed.
• Defensive tackle Malcom Roach added four solo tackles and a tackle for loss.
• Special teams was key for New Orleans, as kickers Wil Lutz and Blake Grupewent a combined 5-of-5 on field goals. The longest came from Lutz on a 51-yard try in the third quarter.
• Punter Lou Hedleyhad two punts downed inside the 20, including one downed at the 5-yard line.