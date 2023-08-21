Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 22, Los Angeles Chargers 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Saints go to 2-0 in preseason for first time since 2014

Aug 20, 2023 at 10:57 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
1 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
2 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
3 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
4 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
5 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
6 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
7 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
8 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
9 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
10 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
11 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
12 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
13 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
14 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
15 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
16 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
17 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
18 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
19 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
20 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
21 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
22 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
23 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
24 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
25 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
26 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
27 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
28 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
29 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
30 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
31 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
32 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
33 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
34 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
35 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
36 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
37 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
38 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
39 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
40 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
41 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
42 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
43 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
44 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
45 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
46 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
47 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
48 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
49 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
50 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
51 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
52 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
53 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
54 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
55 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
56 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
57 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
58 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
59 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
60 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
61 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
62 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
63 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
64 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
65 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
66 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
67 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
68 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
69 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
70 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
71 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
72 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
73 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
74 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
75 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
76 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
77 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
78 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
79 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
80 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
81 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
82 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
83 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
84 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
85 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
86 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
87 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
88 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
89 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
90 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
91 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
92 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
93 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
94 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
95 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
96 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
97 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
98 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
99 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
100 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
101 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
102 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
103 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
104 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
105 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
106 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
107 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.
108 / 108

Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

• With the win, New Orleans moves to 2-0 in the preseason. The Saints return to action on Sunday, Aug. 27 when they host the Houston Texans at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired nationally on Fox (Fox-8 in the New Orleans area).

• It is the first time since 2014 the Saints have started 2-0 in the preseason and the first preseason win streak since their wins in week two and three of the 2019 exhibition schedule.

• The Saints defense held Los Angeles to just 1-of-7 (14.3%) on third-down conversions in the first half and 3-of-15 (20%) in the game.

• The Saints outgained the Chargers 339 to 309 and managed 5.1 yards per play compared to 4.5 for Los Angeles.

• Defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr.and cornerback Isaac Yiadom each recorded interceptions, Johnson's coming on a fourth down with less than a minute remaining in fourth quarter to help seal the victory.

• Defensive end Payton Turner had a sack and forced fumble recovered by defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

Related Links

• New Orleans had 278 net yards passing in the contest compared to 189 for the Chargers.

• Quarterback Jameis Winston got the start for the Black and Gold, totaling 169 passing yards and completing 13-of-21 passes in the entire first half and part of a series in the third quarter.

• Running back Kendre Miller played a feature back role in the first half, finishing with for 36 yards, including a diving grab on a 27-yard strike from Winston. The rookie out of TCU finished off the same drive with his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard run up the middle.

• The most explosive play for the Saints offense came in the third quarter on a 53 yard pass from quarterback Jake Haenerto wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

• Haener entered the game at halftime and helped orchestrate three scoring drives. He finished 11-of-17 for 118 yards.

• Wide receiver Shaq Davisfinished with three receptions for 63 yards, including a 42-yard grab in between defenders with under a minute remaining in the first half to set up a field goal.

• Defensive end Nick Laloshad a huge day, leading the Saints with five tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one pass defense.

• Making his playing debut for the Black and Gold, linebacker Jaylon Smithcontributed three tackles and one pass defensed.

• Defensive tackle Malcom Roach added four solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

• Special teams was key for New Orleans, as kickers Wil Lutz and Blake Grupewent a combined 5-of-5 on field goals. The longest came from Lutz on a 51-yard try in the third quarter.

• Punter Lou Hedleyhad two punts downed inside the 20, including one downed at the 5-yard line.

Related Content

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

Dennis Allen, Jameis Winston talk about the preseason win
news

New Orleans Saints endure adversity-filled weekend, come away with 22-17 preseason victory over Chargers

'There's been a lot. I thought it was a hell of a week, just in terms of productivity'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham continues recovery Sunday

Coach Dennis Allen: 'He still is a little shaken up but he's actually in a pretty good spot'
news

New Orleans Saints four-quarter outlook against Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie quarterback Jake Haener will receive bulk of work at the position
news

Game Preview: Chargers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

The New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium for Los Angeles' 2023 NFL preseason home opener on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, 2023
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Khalen Saunders talk about the preseason win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Saints quarterback room combined to complete an efficient 27-of-38 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns
news

Four-quarter outlook for New Orleans Saints against Kansas City

Starters will play, possibly most of the first quarter
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Preseason Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Preseason Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

The new features of the Caesars Superdome are ready to host fans when the Saints take on the Chiefs on Sunday
Advertising