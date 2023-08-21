Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints 22, Los Angeles Chargers 17 | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

• New Orleans had 278 net yards passing in the contest compared to 189 for the Chargers.

• Quarterback Jameis Winston got the start for the Black and Gold, totaling 169 passing yards and completing 13-of-21 passes in the entire first half and part of a series in the third quarter.

• Running back Kendre Miller played a feature back role in the first half, finishing with for 36 yards, including a diving grab on a 27-yard strike from Winston. The rookie out of TCU finished off the same drive with his first NFL touchdown on a 7-yard run up the middle.

• The most explosive play for the Saints offense came in the third quarter on a 53 yard pass from quarterback Jake Haenerto wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

• Haener entered the game at halftime and helped orchestrate three scoring drives. He finished 11-of-17 for 118 yards.

• Wide receiver Shaq Davisfinished with three receptions for 63 yards, including a 42-yard grab in between defenders with under a minute remaining in the first half to set up a field goal.

• Defensive end Nick Laloshad a huge day, leading the Saints with five tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one pass defense.

• Making his playing debut for the Black and Gold, linebacker Jaylon Smithcontributed three tackles and one pass defensed.

• Defensive tackle Malcom Roach added four solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

• Special teams was key for New Orleans, as kickers Wil Lutz and Blake Grupewent a combined 5-of-5 on field goals. The longest came from Lutz on a 51-yard try in the third quarter.