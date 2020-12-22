Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense undergoing short-week recovery plan after 92-play game against Kansas City

'We're ready to go, man'

Dec 22, 2020 at 04:49 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

All the snaps happened in regulation, but it's perfectly reasonable for the New Orleans Saints defense to feel like it worked overtime.

In fact, the unit literally has worked less in overtime this season – twice, to be accurate – than it did in Sunday's 32-29 loss to Kansas City, during which the Saints' defense was on the field for 92 plays. And it'll have to be ready to get back on the field Friday in a short-week, Christmas Day game against Minnesota in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It's what you have to do," defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said. "You can't shy away from it. We know what we signed ourselves up for. We're used to running around. We are (defensive backs), we are linebackers, we are (defensive line). We're used to running and chasing. But, this is an unordinary week, scramble drills real. But we're ready to go, man. We just have to get our feet back under us.

"We can't complain and say, oh, 92 plays. If we get to play 150 plays and win the game, we're going to do it. So, it sounds like a lot, but we played 92 plays (Sunday), so you might as well say we had 100 plays. So, it doesn't matter."

Definitely, the Saints' defense played as if the number of snaps didn't matter. New Orleans was pushed and pressured repeatedly by Kansas City's high-powered offense – chasing 4.4-speed receivers and trying to hem in a savvy, slippery quarterback – and held its own.

Related Links

The Chiefs scored 32 points but had possession for 41:14. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes totaled 254 passing yards on 47 attempts and was sacked four times, and the Saints didn't allow a play longer than 24 yards.

That, despite running around in coverage for four- and five-second chunks, trying to force turnovers and incompletions. New Orleans broke up eight passes – Gardner-Johnson had a game-high three passes defensed – and totaled 11 quarterback hits.

"You can't ask for nothing better than that," Gardner-Johnson said. "We went out there and played our hearts out. We went around the whole damn field, sideline to sideline, end zone to end zone.

"To hold that type of offense to only, what was it? Thirty- some points? Thirty-two points. And for us to like, hold (Mahomes) to 250 passing yards. I mean, I'm not into stats, but we can play anybody."

Even when they have to work extra. And Sunday easily was the longest workday of the season for the defense.

In New Orleans' 26-23 overtime win against Chicago on Nov. 1, the Bears ran 69 plays. In its 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers on Oct. 12, Los Angeles ran 69 plays.

Likely, the most recent comparison for the Saints happened during the 2016 season, when the defense played 83 snaps on Nov. 13 in a 25-23 loss to Denver, then logged 62 snaps four days later in a 23-20 loss to Carolina.

Recovery is a vital factor in preparation this week.

"I think our approach this week is important, and getting these guys in, getting them rested, recovered," Coach Sean Payton said. "Obviously, it's a high total. Fortunately, we're fairly healthy coming out of it. I think the recovery element of what we do is important. (And) Friday is a tick better than a Thursday game."

"Sometimes you're going to have games where you play a lot of snaps," linebacker Demario Davis said. "Ideally, you don't want to but you're going to have games like that.

"I think the thing with the short week, rest becomes a premium, spend extra time in recovery and having that process right, understand that you've still got to try to get all your (film study) in. It's just really about the process and making sure it's fine tuned."

Related Content

news

Five New Orleans Saints named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Armstead, Jordan, Kamara, Lattimore and Peat honored
news

Quarterback Drew Brees expects New Orleans Saints offense to find rhythm

'We're going to find different ways to win'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees returning for Sunday's game against Kansas City

'Our plan is to play him, our plan is to start him'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman wins NFL Way to Play Award in Week 14

Trautman third Saints player to win the award this season
news

New Orleans Saints face biggest challenge yet in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

'To be that young and to be as talented as he is, is rare'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton: Functionality, strength will determine Drew Brees' return to lineup

Saints starting quarterback his missed last four games
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has shown ability to make big plays in New Orleans Saints offense

'It gives a quarterback a lot of trust when you see a one-on-one situation and you can throw it up to him'
news

New Orleans Saints designate quarterback Drew Brees for return to practice

Brees has missed four straight games with rib injuries
news

New Orleans Saints secondary depth has been a primary reason for unit's steady play as season has progressed

'We have guys that could be starting anywhere'
news

Saints Marcus Williams named recipient of Week 13 'NFL Way to Play Week' award

New Orleans' safety receives $2,500 equipment grant for youth or high school football program of his choice
news

New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan leads Pro Bowl voting among NFC defensive ends

Jordan has tallied 80,675 fan votes

Advertising