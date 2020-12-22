Saints Tuesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 16 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Tuesday's Injury Report for their Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings. The New Orleans Saints conducted a walk-thru on Tuesday and practice participation designations are an estimation.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Ankle
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|DNP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|Neck
|LP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Tuesday
|LB
|Eric Kendricks
|Calf
|DNP
|TE
|Kyle Rudolph
|Foot
|DNP
|LB
|Troy Dye
|Concussion/Hamstring
|DNP
|DE
|Jayln Holmes
|Groin
|DNP
|DT
|Armon Watts
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Todd Davis
|Ribs
|DNP
|RB
|Alexander Mattison
|Concussion
|DNP
|DE
|Hercules Mata'afa
|Lower Back
|LP
|DT
|Jaleel Johnson
|Knee
|LP
|DE
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Cameron Dantzler
|Foot
|LP