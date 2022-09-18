Buccaneers at Saints Live Updates - September 18, 2022 - NFL Week 2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 2 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Sep 18, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Ingram entered Sunday's game needing 42 yards from scrimmage
Star running back Alvin Kamara is inactive
New Orleans to wear all black for home opener vs. Tampa Bay
The New Orleans Saints have posted a 39-21 regular season record vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.650) vs. an opponent it has played a minimum of eight games against
Saints offense came to life in the fourth quarter
Second-year linebacker Pete Werner leads the defense
Three units combined for complementary football in fourth quarter, and produced victory
Saints have won four consecutive season openers