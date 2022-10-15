New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

2. ASK AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE? New Orleans is down three of its top four receivers – Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty. Chris Olave basically missed the last two quarters against Seattle after suffering a concussion early in the third, spent the week in concussion protocol and is questionable for Sunday. His presence would be huge. An effective running game will negate some of the need to rely on the receiving corps that will include Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, Keith Kirkwood and possibly Rashid Shaheed, who'll be making his NFL debut mainly as a kick returner. Yes, New Orleans will need to throw the ball to balance the offense, but it will need to be able to pick its spots. This isn't a game to be playing from behind. Kamara (six catches for 91 yards against Seattle) will help, but Cincy has allowed four touchdown passes, has five interceptions and opponents have completed a league-low 57.4 percent of their passes.