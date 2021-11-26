New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian, Kwon Alexander + more | 2021 NFL Week 12

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

Opening statement:

"Let's start with the obvious. Obviously, we were not very good tonight. It was a long game, especially offensively. I thought the two things that stood out were that we had trouble with any type of balance, protection. I thought our return game struggled, especially in the kickoff return. I thought we hung in there defensively for the first half. We had some takeaways, but it wasn't very good. Disappointing."

On the first adjustment he will make from this game:

"It's hard to do that without reviewing it yet. In fairness to the question, watch the tape, look closely at who's doing what, and we'll get back to work on Sunday."

*On Taysom Hill's role this week: *"He was still going through the week. We knew he wasn't going to be able to play quarterback this week, but he's listed as full relative to being up. That was his foot."

On his role once healthy:

"Again, we'll see. We'll look at everything right now. Obviously, we have to."

On Ian Book being inactive and Taysom Hill active:

"[Taysom Hill] was just like last week. He was our No. 2 quarterback, right? Last week was the same way. Obviously, his role would be limited, but it was the same as last week's game."

On the fourth down attempt with lost yardage:

"We were late with the get off. The ball was not snapped, but we had guys moving. We will look at it on film, but the timing and the get-off were poor."

On his aggressive play calling:

"I think a little bit. I think we were going to try to return kicks as best as we could, bring them out. How do you create points? I think going in we felt like we had to be a little bit more aggressive. (Buffalo) is a team that's capable of scoring. We weren't going to be able to just score 14 points or 17 points and win a game against a team like this."

On if he can recall a time where he felt like he needed to be this aggressive on certain types of decisions:

"I can't remember. I'm sure. There were some tough seasons, but it's now. You deal with the now. Obviously, it was difficult, and I am sure it was difficult for the television viewing audience."

On the offensive struggles:

"More importantly being a head coach, the premium on winning is so important with the amount of work you put in for everyone involved – players, coaches, trainers, equipment, everyone. There's so much that goes into it. That's what you think about."

On if the offensive struggles weigh on him being an offensive-minded coach:

"No. It just weighs on you, period. It's something that, obviously, we have to look closely at everything we're doing and who we are doing it with. It's not like these players are going to come walking through the hallway. It has to be from within."

On his review of Trevor Siemian's performance:

"We just finished the game. It's hard to give a review. He struggled. We struggled blocking him. We struggled running. I think it's going to be difficult to do a lot of anything if you can't block him and you can't have some balance."

On Josh Allen:

"Shoot, he's big and athletic. There were probably three or four plays, either 2nd or 3rd down, where all of a sudden, he gets into the defense for a first down. He's extremely talented."

On Siemian's interception:

"I think he forced it in the two-minute drill outside. I'm sure he will see that on film. Just seeing it, that's something he will see."

On how he keeps the focus one game at a time after four-straight losses:

"You have to focus on the next game, the same way if you have three or four-straight wins. It is very narrow relative to who the next opponent is. How do we change the results? How do we improve? That is where our focus will be."

On the two-point conversion attempt:

"I'll be honest with you, and I'm aware if you're a pretty good offensive team, it's probably not a problem. If you're not a good offensive team, which is what I would say that's where we are at right now, it probably is a problem. Two yards on a handful of downs tonight were a struggle, but I understand the question."