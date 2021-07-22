2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills' 2020 season recap:

After their success in 2019, the Bills had high hopes for the 2020 season. With a 13-3 record, the Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Their season didn't end the way they had hoped with a 38-24 loss in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, after a strong 2020 season, the future is bright in Buffalo.