2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

The Saints will welcome the Bills (7:20 p.m. CDT) on Thanksgiving Day. New Orleans throttled Buffalo 47-10 in Week 10 of the 2017 season. Saints wideout Michael Thomas hauled in nine receptions for 117 yards in the contest.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 12 opponent, the Buffalo Bills:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Buffalo Bills
Coach: Sean McDermott
Quarterback: Josh Allen
2020 record: 13-3, first in AFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2017 - Saints 47, Bills 10
Bills-Saints series record: Saints lead 7-4-0
Buffalo Bills' 2020 season recap:
After their success in 2019, the Bills had high hopes for the 2020 season. With a 13-3 record, the Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Their season didn't end the way they had hoped with a 38-24 loss in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, after a strong 2020 season, the future is bright in Buffalo.
Notable Bills Roster Additions:
- Quarterback – Mitchell Trubisky
- Running back – Matt Breida
- Wide receiver – Emmanuel Sanders
Notable Bills Roster Losses:
- Wide receiver – John Brown (Las Vegas Raiders)
- Tight end – Tyler Kroft (New York Jets)
- Tackle – Ty Nsekhe (Dallas Cowboys)