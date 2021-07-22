Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC

Jul 22, 2021 at 10:18 AM
New Orleans Saints
The Saints will welcome the Bills (7:20 p.m. CDT) on Thanksgiving Day. New Orleans throttled Buffalo 47-10 in Week 10 of the 2017 season. Saints wideout Michael Thomas hauled in nine receptions for 117 yards in the contest.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 12 opponent, the Buffalo Bills:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Buffalo Bills

Coach: Sean McDermott

Quarterback: Josh Allen

2020 record: 13-3, first in AFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2017 - Saints 47, Bills 10

Bills-Saints series record: Saints lead 7-4-0

Buffalo Bills' 2020 season recap:

After their success in 2019, the Bills had high hopes for the 2020 season. With a 13-3 record, the Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Their season didn't end the way they had hoped with a 38-24 loss in the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, after a strong 2020 season, the future is bright in Buffalo.

Notable Bills Roster Additions:

Notable Bills Roster Losses:

