New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Carolina | 2022 NFL Week 3

2. AK IS BACK: It should help Winston and the offense that running back Alvin Kamara is back after missing last week's game with a rib injury. Even with receivers Michael Thomas , Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave in the huddle, Kamara's presence on the field adds a dynamic that must be accounted for and allows for more freedom of movement on offense. He needs to get his touches – 15 to 20 traditionally has been a good number – and if he's in that range, the Saints' offense usually operates smoothly. New Orleans missed the threat he poses against Tampa Bay, so look for him to get some early touches to help get himself and the offense in rhythm.

3. EARLY MIKE: If it seems like stressing the use of offensive weapons is a theme, well, yep. Thomas needs the ball early, too, and somewhat often. He's just too much of a factor to not have touches that help get the offense in rhythm. He's one of the rare players who routinely makes contested catches, so if a throw has to be somewhat forced or zipped into a tight window, he's the guy who's worth the risk. Thomas already has three touchdown receptions in the first two games (11 catches for 122 yards overall), and his presence alone helps open up the field (Winston's deep attempts for Olave against Tampa Bay were due, in part, to the fact that Olave drew favorable coverage with Thomas on the field). This offense simply has too many weapons to have not been much of a factor in seven of the eight quarters played so far this season, and Thomas is too good to be silent for entire halves of games.